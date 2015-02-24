Feb. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped further due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices gained due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,390 282-346 285-350 Wheat Tukda 01,920 284-374 283-372 Jowar White 115 285-700 280-700 Bajra 0,045 195-285 205-295 PULSES Gram 00,850 660-0,731 590-0,715 Udid 0,050 1,080-1,178 1,050-1,155 Moong 0,022 1,350-1,449 1,285-1,520 Tuar 0,090 1,000-1,232 1,000-1,230 Maize 010 240-295 248-290 Vaal Deshi 120 0,975-1,425 1,050-1,450 Choli 0,045 0,975-1,350 0,950-1,328 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,650-1,700 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,350-6,400 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400