Feb. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped further due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices gained due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,390 282-346 285-350
Wheat Tukda 01,920 284-374 283-372
Jowar White 115 285-700 280-700
Bajra 0,045 195-285 205-295
PULSES
Gram 00,850 660-0,731 590-0,715
Udid 0,050 1,080-1,178 1,050-1,155
Moong 0,022 1,350-1,449 1,285-1,520
Tuar 0,090 1,000-1,232 1,000-1,230
Maize 010 240-295 248-290
Vaal Deshi 120 0,975-1,425 1,050-1,450
Choli 0,045 0,975-1,350 0,950-1,328
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,510-1,520 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,650-1,700
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,350-6,400
Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400