Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
* Tuar prices gained due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,210 283-348 282-346
Wheat Tukda 02,040 285-392 284-374
Jowar White 125 284-705 285-700
Bajra 0,050 200-270 195-285
PULSES
Gram 01,050 680-0,741 660-0,731
Udid 0,163 1,099-1,190 1,080-1,178
Moong 0,037 1,380-1,491 1,350-1,449
Tuar 0,130 1,050-1,212 1,000-1,232
Maize 015 250-290 240-295
Vaal Deshi 130 1,000-1,430 0,975-1,425
Choli 0,055 0,980-1,355 0,975-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,490-1,500 1,510-1,520
Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,625-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,500-6,550
Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400