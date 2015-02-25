Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices gained due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,210 283-348 282-346 Wheat Tukda 02,040 285-392 284-374 Jowar White 125 284-705 285-700 Bajra 0,050 200-270 195-285 PULSES Gram 01,050 680-0,741 660-0,731 Udid 0,163 1,099-1,190 1,080-1,178 Moong 0,037 1,380-1,491 1,350-1,449 Tuar 0,130 1,050-1,212 1,000-1,232 Maize 015 250-290 240-295 Vaal Deshi 130 1,000-1,430 0,975-1,425 Choli 0,055 0,980-1,355 0,975-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,490-1,500 1,510-1,520 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,625-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400