Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,330 284-351 283-348 Wheat Tukda 02,540 286-388 285-392 Jowar White 150 275-692 284-705 Bajra 0,040 180-270 200-270 PULSES Gram 01,600 660-0,718 680-0,741 Udid 0,141 1,080-1,151 1,099-1,190 Moong 0,100 1,380-1,492 1,380-1,491 Tuar 0,090 1,150-1,230 1,050-1,212 Maize 005 240-300 250-290 Vaal Deshi 235 1,105-1,420 1,000-1,430 Choli 0,050 0,975-1,278 0,980-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,490-1,500 1,490-1,500 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,625-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 3,350-3,400 3,400-3,450 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,550-6,600 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400