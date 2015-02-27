Feb. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,520 284-364 284-351 Wheat Tukda 02,770 285-407 286-388 Jowar White 305 280-695 275-692 Bajra 0,025 200-273 180-270 PULSES Gram 01,100 670-0,715 660-0,718 Udid 0,095 1,050-1,140 1,080-1,151 Moong 0,086 1,381-1,371 1,380-1,492 Tuar 0,150 1,025-1,180 1,150-1,230 Maize 010 250-305 240-300 Vaal Deshi 325 1,110-1,425 1,105-1,420 Choli 0,045 0,975-1,348 0,975-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,490-1,500 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,625-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,550-6,600 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400