BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Feb. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Tuar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,520 284-364 284-351 Wheat Tukda 02,770 285-407 286-388 Jowar White 305 280-695 275-692 Bajra 0,025 200-273 180-270 PULSES Gram 01,100 670-0,715 660-0,718 Udid 0,095 1,050-1,140 1,080-1,151 Moong 0,086 1,381-1,371 1,380-1,492 Tuar 0,150 1,025-1,180 1,150-1,230 Maize 010 250-305 240-300 Vaal Deshi 325 1,110-1,425 1,105-1,420 Choli 0,045 0,975-1,348 0,975-1,278 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,490-1,500 Wheat (medium) 1,625-1,675 1,625-1,675 Wheat (superior best) 1,925-1,975 1,925-1,975 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,400-3,450 3,350-3,400 Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,550-6,600 Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees