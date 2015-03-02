Mar. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday. Market sentiment turned bullish on fear of crop loss due to
unseasonal rainfall allover Saurashtra.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram prices improved due to short supply.
* Tuar prices moved up due to buying support from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,800 285-375 284-364
Wheat Tukda 00,880 286-465 285-407
Jowar White 110 311-670 280-695
Bajra 0,020 205-285 200-273
PULSES
Gram 00,650 685-0,751 670-0,715
Udid 0,071 1,095-1,176 1,050-1,140
Moong 0,050 1,199-1,575 1,381-1,371
Tuar 0,085 1,100-1,214 1,025-1,180
Maize 015 225-290 250-305
Vaal Deshi 105 1,010-1,500 1,110-1,425
Choli 0,032 0,975-1,150 0,975-1,348
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Wheat (medium) 1,675-1,700 1,625-1,675
Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,025 1,925-1,975
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450
Gram dal 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,550-6,600 6,450-6,500
Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400