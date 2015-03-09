Mar. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to increased demand from flour mills-exporters.
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,190 282-353 284-348
Wheat Tukda 01,440 280-451 282-404
Jowar White 090 320-710 305-700
Bajra 0,045 210-270 205-275
PULSES
Gram 00,000 000-0,000 675-0,751
Udid 0,041 1,075-1,181 1,100-1,195
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,400-1,425
Tuar 0,130 1,050-1,218 1,068-1,200
Maize 018 250-310 250-300
Vaal Deshi 070 0,975-1,575 1,095-1,510
Choli 0,056 0,975-1,248 1,025-1,275
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,450-1,460
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,700-1,725
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,450-3,500
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,500-6,550
Tuardal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400