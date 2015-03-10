Mar. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tur Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Rice prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,150 275-358 282-353 Wheat Tukda 03,860 280-455 280-451 Jowar White 190 325-705 320-710 Bajra 0,050 210-270 210-270 PULSES Gram 01,750 660-0,715 675-0,751 Udid 0,005 1,205-1,208 1,075-1,181 Moong 0,007 1,225-1,470 1,400-1,425 Tuar 0,030 1,125-1,200 1,050-1,218 Maize 009 248-305 250-310 Vaal Deshi 165 0,980-1,497 0,975-1,575 Choli 0,150 0,715-1,148 0,975-1,248 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500 Tuardal 8,400-8,450 8,000-8,050 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,300-8,350 Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,250-2,300 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,550-2,600 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400