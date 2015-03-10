Mar. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tur Daal prices improved due to increased retail demand.
* Moong prices moved up due to low arrivals.
* Rice prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,150 275-358 282-353
Wheat Tukda 03,860 280-455 280-451
Jowar White 190 325-705 320-710
Bajra 0,050 210-270 210-270
PULSES
Gram 01,750 660-0,715 675-0,751
Udid 0,005 1,205-1,208 1,075-1,181
Moong 0,007 1,225-1,470 1,400-1,425
Tuar 0,030 1,125-1,200 1,050-1,218
Maize 009 248-305 250-310
Vaal Deshi 165 0,980-1,497 0,975-1,575
Choli 0,150 0,715-1,148 0,975-1,248
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500
Tuardal 8,400-8,450 8,000-8,050
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,300-8,350
Udid 5,750-5,800 5,750-5,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,250-2,300
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,550-2,600
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400