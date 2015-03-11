Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tur Daal prices gained further due to retail demand. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,630 272-354 275-358 Wheat Tukda 05,280 270-502 280-455 Jowar White 205 320-705 325-705 Bajra 0,040 210-273 210-270 PULSES Gram 02,200 665-0,735 660-0,715 Udid 0,026 1,070-1,212 1,205-1,208 Moong 0,225 1,225-1,515 1,225-1,470 Tuar 0,100 1,100-1,214 1,125-1,200 Maize 010 250-300 248-305 Vaal Deshi 225 0,985-1,515 0,980-1,497 Choli 0,160 0,805-1,150 0,715-1,148 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480 Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,400-8,450 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,750-5,800 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400