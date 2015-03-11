Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tur Daal prices gained further due to retail demand.
* Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 02,630 272-354 275-358
Wheat Tukda 05,280 270-502 280-455
Jowar White 205 320-705 325-705
Bajra 0,040 210-273 210-270
PULSES
Gram 02,200 665-0,735 660-0,715
Udid 0,026 1,070-1,212 1,205-1,208
Moong 0,225 1,225-1,515 1,225-1,470
Tuar 0,100 1,100-1,214 1,125-1,200
Maize 010 250-300 248-305
Vaal Deshi 225 0,985-1,515 0,980-1,497
Choli 0,160 0,805-1,150 0,715-1,148
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,470-1,480 1,470-1,480
Wheat (medium) 1,725-1,775 1,725-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,475-3,525 3,475-3,525
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,400-8,450
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,750-5,800
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400