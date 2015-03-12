Mar. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals.
* Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Moong Daal improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,000 264-344 272-354
Wheat Tukda 03,820 260-502 270-502
Jowar White 175 280-685 320-705
Bajra 0,024 210-300 210-273
PULSES
Gram 01,930 630-0,700 665-0,735
Udid 0,015 1,136-1,170 1,070-1,212
Moong 0,112 1,168-1,512 1,225-1,515
Tuar 0,170 1,121-1,219 1,100-1,214
Maize 015 250-300 250-300
Vaal Deshi 150 1,185-1,505 0,985-1,515
Choli 0,133 0,950-1,250 0,805-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,470-1,480
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,750 1,725-1,775
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,425-3,475 3,475-3,525
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,700-8,750 8,500-8,550
Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400