Mar. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to increased arrivals. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Moong Daal improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,000 264-344 272-354 Wheat Tukda 03,820 260-502 270-502 Jowar White 175 280-685 320-705 Bajra 0,024 210-300 210-273 PULSES Gram 01,930 630-0,700 665-0,735 Udid 0,015 1,136-1,170 1,070-1,212 Moong 0,112 1,168-1,512 1,225-1,515 Tuar 0,170 1,121-1,219 1,100-1,214 Maize 015 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 150 1,185-1,505 0,985-1,515 Choli 0,133 0,950-1,250 0,805-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,470-1,480 Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,750 1,725-1,775 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,425-3,475 3,475-3,525 Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Tuar 6,450-6,500 6,450-6,500 Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,700-8,750 8,500-8,550 Udid 5,800-5,850 5,800-5,850 RICE IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400