Mar. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday. Market sentiment turned firm following unseasonal rainfall
at several places of Saurashtra.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices improved due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices gained due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,840 266-344 264-344
Wheat Tukda 07,510 264-492 260-502
Jowar White 090 285-685 280-685
Bajra 0,030 205-295 210-300
PULSES
Gram 00,750 601-0,685 630-0,700
Udid 0,067 1,154-1,235 1,136-1,170
Moong 0,038 1,299-1,508 1,168-1,512
Tuar 0,060 1,120-1,220 1,121-1,219
Maize 009 250-300 250-300
Vaal Deshi 195 0,975-1,510 1,185-1,505
Choli 0,035 0,955-1,225 0,950-1,250
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,460-1,470 1,460-1,470
Wheat (medium) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Bajra 1,340-1,350 1,340-1,350
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,450-3,500 3,425-3,475
Gram dal 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,450-6,500
Tuardal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,700-8,750 8,700-8,750
Udid 5,900-5,950 5,800-5,850
RICE
IR-8 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400