Apr. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Udid prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 08,800 255-438 258-407 Wheat Tukda 09,000 260-566 264-531 Jowar White 160 280-710 275-620 Bajra 0,036 220-300 205-295 PULSES Gram 01,850 730-0,805 695-0,795 Udid 0,035 1,210-1,346 1,200-1,309 Moong 0,022 1,200-1,500 1,325-1,450 Tuar 0,160 1,050-1,240 1,100-1,205 Maize 012 250-300 250-295 Vaal Deshi 410 1,040-1,645 0,975-1,475 Choli 0,065 0,745-1,388 1,025-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,950-3,000 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,800-3,850 3,700-3,750 Gram dal 4,500-4,550 4,350-4,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,400-3,450 3,300-3,350 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 8,800-8,850 8,600-8,650 Moong 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 8,800-8,850 8,800-8,850 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,000-6,050 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400