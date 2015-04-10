Apr. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices moved up further due to buying support from mills. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Moong and Moong Daal prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 07,750 254-408 255-438 Wheat Tukda 08,600 261-475 260-566 Jowar White 110 275-710 280-710 Bajra 0,050 215-300 220-300 PULSES Gram 01,200 725-0,808 730-0,805 Udid 0,025 1,250-1,350 1,210-1,346 Moong 0,012 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,500 Tuar 0,140 1,050-1,230 1,050-1,240 Maize 020 248-295 250-300 Vaal Deshi 525 0,950-1,385 1,040-1,645 Choli 0,045 0,850-1,150 0,745-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,950 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,950-3,000 PULSES Gram 3,925-3,975 3,800-3,850 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,500-4,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,400-3,450 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850 Moong 8,400-8,450 8,200-8,250 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 8,800-8,850 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400