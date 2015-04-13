Apr. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to short supply in good quality stocks. * Gram prices moved up due to buying support from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 11,000 245-375 254-408 Wheat Tukda 13,100 253-547 261-475 Jowar White 090 285-695 275-710 Bajra 0,040 205-295 215-300 PULSES Gram 00,700 758-0,828 725-0,808 Udid 0,020 1,100-1,299 1,250-1,350 Moong 0,041 1,200-1,474 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,205 1,050-1,230 Maize 010 250-301 248-295 Vaal Deshi 125 1,100-1,640 0,950-1,385 Choli 0,020 0,839-1,200 0,850-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,900-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,450-2,500 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 3,925-3,975 Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,200-6,250 6,200-6,250 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400