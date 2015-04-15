Apr. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved up due to short supply in good quality stocks.
* Udid prices gained due to low arrivals.
* Jowar prices eased due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,850 240-378 245-375
Wheat Tukda 04,180 253-518 253-547
Jowar White 085 280-655 285-695
Bajra 0,030 210-280 205-295
PULSES
Gram 00,850 725-0,875 758-0,828
Udid 0,018 1,340-1,430 1,100-1,299
Moong 0,027 1,216-1,515 1,200-1,474
Tuar 0,100 1,125-1,205 1,050-1,205
Maize 015 250-285 250-301
Vaal Deshi 125 1,150-1,407 1,100-1,640
Choli 0,030 0,950-1,148 0,839-1,200
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 1,950-2,000
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,450-2,500
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 3,950-4,000 3,950-4,000
Gram dal 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550
Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,200-6,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400