Apr. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal improved due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,152 244-370 240-378 Wheat Tukda 03,942 256-571 253-518 Jowar White 075 285-640 280-655 Bajra 0,035 205-285 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,800 762-0,825 725-0,875 Udid 0,135 1,100-1,390 1,340-1,430 Moong 0,034 1,340-1,540 1,216-1,515 Tuar 0,125 1,100-1,207 1,125-1,205 Maize 010 250-295 250-285 Vaal Deshi 150 1,250-1,450 1,150-1,407 Choli 0,020 0,875-1,150 0,950-1,148 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,700-4,750 4,600-4,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400