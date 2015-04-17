Apr. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal moved up due to thin supply. * Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,180 246-381 244-370 Wheat Tukda 05,140 262-585 256-571 Jowar White 090 275-600 285-640 Bajra 0,040 203-295 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,850 727-0,855 762-0,825 Udid 0,070 1,050-1,400 1,100-1,390 Moong 0,015 1,300-1,600 1,340-1,540 Tuar 0,070 1,050-1,225 1,100-1,207 Maize 009 262-297 250-295 Vaal Deshi 155 1,200-1,660 1,250-1,450 Choli 0,025 0,843-1,445 0,875-1,150 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400