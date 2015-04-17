Apr. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal moved up due to thin supply.
* Jowar prices eased due to low retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,180 246-381 244-370
Wheat Tukda 05,140 262-585 256-571
Jowar White 090 275-600 285-640
Bajra 0,040 203-295 205-285
PULSES
Gram 00,850 727-0,855 762-0,825
Udid 0,070 1,050-1,400 1,100-1,390
Moong 0,015 1,300-1,600 1,340-1,540
Tuar 0,070 1,050-1,225 1,100-1,207
Maize 009 262-297 250-295
Vaal Deshi 155 1,200-1,660 1,250-1,450
Choli 0,025 0,843-1,445 0,875-1,150
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,360-1,370
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,550-2,600 2,500-2,550
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 4,050-4,100 4,000-4,050
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,700-4,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500
Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400