Apr. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,260 246-360 246-381 Wheat Tukda 03,780 263-581 262-585 Jowar White 085 260-640 275-600 Bajra 0,040 190-270 203-295 PULSES Gram 01,205 711-0,827 727-0,855 Udid 0,040 1,358-1,406 1,050-1,400 Moong 0,050 1,480-1,598 1,300-1,600 Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,241 1,050-1,225 Maize 010 250-300 262-297 Vaal Deshi 150 1,250-1,685 1,200-1,660 Choli 0,025 1,100-1,358 0,843-1,445 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450 Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400