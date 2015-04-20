Apr. 20Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,260 246-360 246-381
Wheat Tukda 03,780 263-581 262-585
Jowar White 085 260-640 275-600
Bajra 0,040 190-270 203-295
PULSES
Gram 01,205 711-0,827 727-0,855
Udid 0,040 1,358-1,406 1,050-1,400
Moong 0,050 1,480-1,598 1,300-1,600
Tuar 0,150 1,050-1,241 1,050-1,225
Maize 010 250-300 262-297
Vaal Deshi 150 1,250-1,685 1,200-1,660
Choli 0,025 1,100-1,358 0,843-1,445
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,550-2,600 2,550-2,600
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,050-4,100 4,050-4,100
Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Tuar 6,400-6,450 6,400-6,450
Tuardal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Moong 8,400-8,450 8,400-8,450
Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050
Udid 6,500-6,550 6,400-6,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400