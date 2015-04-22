Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Apr. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Tuar Daal prices moved up due to retail demand. * Moong prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,950 254-351 250-361 Wheat Tukda 04,100 262-514 260-590 Jowar White 100 270-650 250-660 Bajra 0,035 210-290 195-270 PULSES Gram 01,130 716-0,840 710-0,856 Udid 0,020 1,299-1,394 1,255-1,399 Moong 0,107 1,399-1,652 1,100-1,501 Tuar 0,130 1,051-1,235 1,050-1,240 Maize 009 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 150 1,050-1,475 1,350-1,700 Choli 0,025 0,750-1,425 0,742-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,380-1,390 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,550-2,600 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 9,200-9,250 9,000-9,050 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,400-8,450 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,500-6,550 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
