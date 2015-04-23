BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Apr. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,625 255-410 254-351 Wheat Tukda 03,840 250-560 262-514 Jowar White 090 265-655 270-650 Bajra 0,042 205-272 210-290 PULSES Gram 00,820 701-0,840 716-0,840 Udid 0,079 1,341-1,430 1,299-1,394 Moong 0,066 1,245-1,549 1,399-1,652 Tuar 0,100 1,025-1,260 1,051-1,235 Maize 008 248-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 075 1,055-1,440 1,050-1,475 Choli 0,020 0,755-1,334 0,750-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,600-6,650 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago