Apr. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,625 255-410 254-351 Wheat Tukda 03,840 250-560 262-514 Jowar White 090 265-655 270-650 Bajra 0,042 205-272 210-290 PULSES Gram 00,820 701-0,840 716-0,840 Udid 0,079 1,341-1,430 1,299-1,394 Moong 0,066 1,245-1,549 1,399-1,652 Tuar 0,100 1,025-1,260 1,051-1,235 Maize 008 248-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 075 1,055-1,440 1,050-1,475 Choli 0,020 0,755-1,334 0,750-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,390-1,400 1,380-1,390 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 3,950-4,000 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,600-6,650 6,500-6,550 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400