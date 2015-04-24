BRIEF-India Grid Trust IPO bid/issue opens on May 17 and closes on May 19
* India grid trust says IPO bid/issue opens on May 17, 2017, closes on: May 19, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qVXH3C)
Apr. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,600 260-390 255-410 Wheat Tukda 03,650 255-545 250-560 Jowar White 070 275-620 265-655 Bajra 0,025 220-290 205-272 PULSES Gram 00,900 720-0,864 701-0,840 Udid 0,013 1,235-1,460 1,341-1,430 Moong 0,149 1,200-1,557 1,245-1,549 Tuar 0,000 0,000-1,000 1,025-1,260 Maize 015 250-300 248-300 Vaal Deshi 060 1,250-1,500 1,055-1,440 Choli 0,015 0,872-1,522 0,755-1,334 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,390-1,400 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,000-4,050 3,950-4,000 Gram dal 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,300-6,350 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 9,200-9,250 9,200-9,250 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,000-9,050 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,700-6,750 6,600-6,650 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* Asian currencies fall on dollar strength * South Korean markets closed for presidential election Tuesday * Indian rupee is the biggest decliner in the region (Adds text, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy May 9 Asian currencies edged down against the dollar on Tuesday, as the greenback regained ground lost to the euro and other currencies following a relief rally tied to the election of centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron. The