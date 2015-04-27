Apr. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong Daal prices gained due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,240 257-360 260-390 Wheat Tukda 02,010 262-502 255-545 Jowar White 080 265-635 275-620 Bajra 0,020 210-270 220-290 PULSES Gram 01,150 719-0,859 720-0,864 Udid 0,048 1,336-1,465 1,235-1,460 Moong 0,100 1,400-1,650 1,200-1,557 Tuar 0,180 1,180-1,292 1,025-1,260 Maize 010 250-300 250-300 Vaal Deshi 080 1,000-1,601 1,250-1,500 Choli 0,030 0,950-1,351 0,825-1,522 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,000-4,050 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,800-4,850 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,450-3,500 Tuar 6,500-6,550 6,300-6,350 Tuardal 9,600-9,650 9,200-9,250 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,000-9,050 Udid 6,900-6,950 6,700-6,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400