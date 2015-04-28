Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Apr. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices moved up further due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,200 250-355 257-360 Wheat Tukda 01,900 270-475 262-502 Jowar White 080 275-665 265-635 Bajra 0,025 205-280 210-270 PULSES Gram 00,925 725-0,860 719-0,859 Udid 0,040 1,200-1,600 1,336-1,465 Moong 0,040 1,150-1,648 1,400-1,650 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,292 Maize 005 250-290 250-300 Vaal Deshi 180 1,050-1,650 1,000-1,601 Choli 0,020 0,760-1,450 0,950-1,351 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,370-1,380 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 4,950-5,000 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600 Tuar 6,800-6,850 6,500-6,550 Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,600-9,650 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,100-7,150 6,900-6,950 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12