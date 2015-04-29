Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daalprices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,145 247-346 250-355 Wheat Tukda 01,965 264-492 270-475 Jowar White 070 241-660 275-665 Bajra 0,030 209-285 205-280 PULSES Gram 00,940 720-0,961 725-0,860 Udid 0,035 1,175-1,590 1,200-1,600 Moong 0,150 1,550-1,650 1,150-1,648 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,292 Maize 005 255-285 250-290 Vaal Deshi 160 1,041-1,648 1,050-1,650 Choli 0,015 0,751-1,425 0,760-1,450 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,370-1,380 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200 Gram dal 5,250-5,300 4,950-5,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,550-3,600 Tuar 6,900-6,950 6,800-6,850 Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,800-9,850 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400