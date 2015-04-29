Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daalprices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,145 247-346 250-355
Wheat Tukda 01,965 264-492 270-475
Jowar White 070 241-660 275-665
Bajra 0,030 209-285 205-280
PULSES
Gram 00,940 720-0,961 725-0,860
Udid 0,035 1,175-1,590 1,200-1,600
Moong 0,150 1,550-1,650 1,150-1,648
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,180-1,292
Maize 005 255-285 250-290
Vaal Deshi 160 1,041-1,648 1,050-1,650
Choli 0,015 0,751-1,425 0,760-1,450
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,370-1,380
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650
Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,250-4,300 4,150-4,200
Gram dal 5,250-5,300 4,950-5,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,550-3,600
Tuar 6,900-6,950 6,800-6,850
Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,800-9,850
Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 7,100-7,150 7,100-7,150
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400