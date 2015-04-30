BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Apr. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,940 242-351 240-346 Wheat Tukda 02,160 263-485 264-492 Jowar White 090 280-668 241-660 Bajra 0,030 210-285 209-285 PULSES Gram 00,880 722-0,881 720-0,961 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,175-1,590 Moong 0,188 1,001-1,701 1,550-1,650 Tuar 0,050 1,250-1,325 1,180-1,292 Maize 015 242-295 255-285 Vaal Deshi 180 1,452-1,800 1,041-1,648 Choli 0,020 0,842-1,538 0,751-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,800-9,850 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,200-7,250 7,100-7,150 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees