Apr. 30Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,940 242-351 240-346 Wheat Tukda 02,160 263-485 264-492 Jowar White 090 280-668 241-660 Bajra 0,030 210-285 209-285 PULSES Gram 00,880 722-0,881 720-0,961 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,175-1,590 Moong 0,188 1,001-1,701 1,550-1,650 Tuar 0,050 1,250-1,325 1,180-1,292 Maize 015 242-295 255-285 Vaal Deshi 180 1,452-1,800 1,041-1,648 Choli 0,020 0,842-1,538 0,751-1,425 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,360-1,370 1,360-1,370 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650 Bajra 1,430-1,440 1,430-1,440 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,250-5,300 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800 Tuar 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950 Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,800-9,850 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,200-7,250 7,100-7,150 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400