May. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,650 242-370 245-360
Wheat Tukda 01,510 245-445 250-480
Jowar White 105 275-625 270-640
Bajra 0,015 190-270 215-275
PULSES
Gram 01,000 770-0,870 724-0,870
Udid 0,049 1,576-1,625 1,450-1,549
Moong 0,678 1,447-1,603 1,500-1,700
Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,225-1,340
Maize 010 245-280 265-290
Vaal Deshi 055 1,150-1,850 1,450-1,800
Choli 0,025 0,985-1,325 0,975-1,458
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,370-1,380
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,050-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,600-2,650
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,430-1,440
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,225-4,275 4,225-4,275
Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,750-3,800 3,750-3,800
Tuar 6,900-6,950 6,900-6,950
Tuardal 9,800-9,850 9,800-9,850
Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 7,400-7,450 7,200-7,250
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400