May. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply. * Udid prices gained due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,655 243-375 242-370 Wheat Tukda 01,565 248-460 245-445 Jowar White 125 280-650 275-625 Bajra 0,015 205-290 190-270 PULSES Gram 00,700 850-0,955 770-0,870 Udid 0,011 1,170-1,712 1,576-1,625 Moong 0,399 1,407-1,701 1,447-1,603 Tuar 0,050 1,350-1,510 1,225-1,340 Maize 015 250-290 245-280 Vaal Deshi 065 1,150-1,450 1,150-1,850 Choli 0,020 0,745-1,540 0,985-1,325 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,450-4,500 4,225-4,275 Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,750-3,800 Tuar 7,300-7,350 6,900-6,950 Tuardal 10,200-10,300 9,800-9,850 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,400-7,450 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400