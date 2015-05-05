May. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up due to short supply.
* Udid prices gained due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,655 243-375 242-370
Wheat Tukda 01,565 248-460 245-445
Jowar White 125 280-650 275-625
Bajra 0,015 205-290 190-270
PULSES
Gram 00,700 850-0,955 770-0,870
Udid 0,011 1,170-1,712 1,576-1,625
Moong 0,399 1,407-1,701 1,447-1,603
Tuar 0,050 1,350-1,510 1,225-1,340
Maize 015 250-290 245-280
Vaal Deshi 065 1,150-1,450 1,150-1,850
Choli 0,020 0,745-1,540 0,985-1,325
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550
Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420
Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
PULSES
Gram 4,450-4,500 4,225-4,275
Gram dal 5,650-5,700 5,350-5,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 3,950-4,000 3,750-3,800
Tuar 7,300-7,350 6,900-6,950
Tuardal 10,200-10,300 9,800-9,850
Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650
Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450
Udid 7,700-7,750 7,400-7,450
RICE
IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250
Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500
Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900
Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400