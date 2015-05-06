May. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices gained further due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to low arrivals. * Moong Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 245-380 243-375 Wheat Tukda 01,650 249-510 248-460 Jowar White 125 310-675 280-650 Bajra 0,035 210-295 205-290 PULSES Gram 01,200 860-0,975 850-0,955 Udid 0,050 1,500-1,640 1,170-1,712 Moong 0,300 1,550-1,650 1,407-1,701 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,350-1,510 Maize 010 250-300 250-290 Vaal Deshi 075 1,250-1,685 1,150-1,450 Choli 0,025 0,825-1,458 0,745-1,540 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,350-1,360 1,350-1,360 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550 Bajra 1,410-1,420 1,410-1,420 Jowar 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,450-4,500 Gram dal 5,750-5,800 5,650-5,700 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,050-4,100 3,950-4,000 Tuar 7,600-7,650 7,300-7,350 Tuardal 10,500-10,600 10,200-10,300 Moong 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Moongdal 9,600-9,650 9,400-9,450 Udid 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 RICE IR-8 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500 Basmati Medium 4,800-4,900 4,800-4,900 Basmati Best 08,300-08,400 08,300-08,400