Jun. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices moved up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,670 270-348 275-346 Wheat Tukda 00,940 275-445 278-438 Jowar White 130 240-680 250-690 Bajra 0,045 190-275 193-270 PULSES Gram 00,290 810-0,900 840-0,930 Udid 0,100 1,400-1,665 1,510-1,625 Moong 0,450 1,244-1,400 1,250-1,400 Tuar 0,035 1,205-1,405 1,250-1,400 Maize 011 250-300 248-295 Vaal Deshi 045 1,465-1,975 1,375-1,925 Choli 0,030 0,950-1,225 0,950-1,340 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,420-1,430 1,400-1,410 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,425-2,475 2,400-2,450 Bajra 1,330-1,340 1,330-1,340 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,200-5,250 5,200-5,250 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,000-4,050 4,000-4,050 Tuar 7,750-7,800 7,650-7,700 Tuardal 09,900-10,000 09,900-10,000 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 9,400-9,450 9,400-9,450 Udid 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,400-4,500 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 08,000-08,100 08,000-08,100