Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Aug. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Rice of Basmati quality dropped due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,740 284-373 283-377 Wheat Tukda 01,340 285-389 284-427 Jowar White 065 220-565 225-570 Bajra 0,025 203-295 205-297 PULSESo Gram 00,600 805-0,972 811-0,971 Udid 0,020 1,500-1,600 1,600-1,725 Moong 0,300 1,150-1,370 1,170-1,360 Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900 Maize 008 250-305 270-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,725-1,900 1,550-1,850 Choli 0,025 0,985-1,280 0,980-1,275 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mndl quality 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,325-2,350 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,725-4,775 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 11,800-11,900 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal a 8,300-8,350 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,400-4,500 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 08,000-08,100 (Marina H Raja)
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12