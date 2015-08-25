Aug. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 284-373 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 285-389 Jowar White 000 000-000 220-565 Bajra 0,000 000-000 203-295 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 805-0,972 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,600 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,370 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,700-1,900 Maize 000 000-000 250-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,725-1,900 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,280 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,325-2,350 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,700-4,750 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,300-8,350 Udid 8,350-8,400 8,350-8,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)