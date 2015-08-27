Aug. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand for festivals.
* Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,470 285-358 284-373
Wheat Tukda 00,680 287-411 285-389
Jowar White 000 000-000 220-565
Bajra 0,000 000-000 203-295
PULSES
Gram 00,650 801-0,955 805-0,972
Udid 0,035 1,300-1,600 1,500-1,600
Moong 0,280 1,210-1,360 1,150-1,370
Tuar 0,030 1,400-1,800 1,700-1,900
Maize 000 000-000 250-305
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,725-1,900
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,280
+++5
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750
Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,350-8,400
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
(Marina H Raja)