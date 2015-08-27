Aug. 27Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices firmed up due to retail demand for festivals. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,470 285-358 284-373 Wheat Tukda 00,680 287-411 285-389 Jowar White 000 000-000 220-565 Bajra 0,000 000-000 203-295 PULSES Gram 00,650 801-0,955 805-0,972 Udid 0,035 1,300-1,600 1,500-1,600 Moong 0,280 1,210-1,360 1,150-1,370 Tuar 0,030 1,400-1,800 1,700-1,900 Maize 000 000-000 250-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,725-1,900 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,985-1,280 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,350-8,400 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)