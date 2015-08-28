Aug. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,640 285-360 285-358
Wheat Tukda 00,905 287-400 287-411
Jowar White 075 270-560 220-565
Bajra 0,030 210-270 203-295
PULSES
Gram 00,450 751-1,027 801-0,955
Udid 0,020 1,400-1,646 1,300-1,600
Moong 0,250 1,140-1,340 1,210-1,360
Tuar 0,015 1,600-1,800 1,400-1,800
Maize 015 248-305 250-305
Vaal Deshi 045 1,800-1,925 1,725-1,900
Choli 0,025 0,950-1,275 0,985-1,280
+++5
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,530-1,540
Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,025-2,050
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200
Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100
Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800
(Marina H Raja)