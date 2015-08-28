Aug. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,640 285-360 285-358 Wheat Tukda 00,905 287-400 287-411 Jowar White 075 270-560 220-565 Bajra 0,030 210-270 203-295 PULSES Gram 00,450 751-1,027 801-0,955 Udid 0,020 1,400-1,646 1,300-1,600 Moong 0,250 1,140-1,340 1,210-1,360 Tuar 0,015 1,600-1,800 1,400-1,800 Maize 015 248-305 250-305 Vaal Deshi 045 1,800-1,925 1,725-1,900 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,275 0,985-1,280 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,530-1,540 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 2,025-2,050 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,100-9,200 9,100-9,200 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,000-7,050 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)