Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 01 Sep. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices firmed up due to festival demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,780 290-345 286-359 Wheat Tukda 01,140 288-423 287-430 Jowar White 075 260-450 265-450 Bajra 0,020 210-280 205-285 PULSES Gram 00,450 886-1,026 861-1,051 Udid 0,100 1,550-1,650 1,400-1,650 Moong 0,325 1,160-1,360 1,150-1,370 Tuar 0,020 1,500-1,911 1,600-1,950 Maize 007 270-305 280-305 Vaal Deshi 035 1,455-1,875 1,450-1,850 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,350 0,975-1,340 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,515-1,525 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,950-2,000 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,000-7,050 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)