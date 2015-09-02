Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 02 Sep. 02Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,525 289-352 290-345 Wheat Tukda 00,980 287-415 288-423 Jowar White 065 250-510 260-450 Bajra 0,025 205-270 210-280 PULSES Gram 00,075 850-0,960 886-1,026 Udid 0,250 1,500-1,650 1,550-1,650 Moong 0,280 1,150-1,380 1,160-1,360 Tuar 0,020 1,650-1,851 1,500-1,911 Maize 009 272-310 270-305 Vaal Deshi 040 1,475-1,905 1,455-1,875 Choli 0,020 1,025-1,404 0,975-1,350 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,515-1,525 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,950-2,000 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,000-12,100 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)