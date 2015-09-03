BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Sep. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of Janmasthami festival holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-352 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 287-415 Jowar White 000 000-000 250-510 Bajra 0,000 000-000 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 850-0,960 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,650 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,380 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,650-1,851 Maize 000 000-000 272-310 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,905 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,025-1,404 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,150-8,200 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago