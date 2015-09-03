Sep. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar Daal prices improved due to short supply. * Udid prices eased due to low retail demand. * Rajkot market yard remained closed on account of Janmasthami festival holidays. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,000 000-000 289-352 Wheat Tukda 00,000 000-000 287-415 Jowar White 000 000-000 250-510 Bajra 0,000 000-000 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,000 000-0,000 850-0,960 Udid 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,500-1,650 Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,150-1,380 Tuar 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,650-1,851 Maize 000 000-000 272-310 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,475-1,905 Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,025-1,404 +++5 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,000-12,100 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,150-8,200 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 (Marina H Raja)