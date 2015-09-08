Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 08
Sep. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,205 286-355 289-352
Wheat Tukda 00,460 284-412 287-415
Jowar White 060 245-515 250-510
Bajra 0,020 215-280 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,200 850-1,001 850-0,960
Udid 0,014 1,650-1,711 1,500-1,650
Moong 0,120 1,200-1,510 1,150-1,380
Tuar 0,020 1,750-1,900 1,650-1,851
Maize 010 248-305 272-310
Vaal Deshi 045 1,460-1,920 1,475-1,905
Choli 0,060 1,250-1,420 1,025-1,404
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850
Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300
Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300
Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,150-8,200
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400