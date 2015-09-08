Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 08 Sep. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,205 286-355 289-352 Wheat Tukda 00,460 284-412 287-415 Jowar White 060 245-515 250-510 Bajra 0,020 215-280 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,200 850-1,001 850-0,960 Udid 0,014 1,650-1,711 1,500-1,650 Moong 0,120 1,200-1,510 1,150-1,380 Tuar 0,020 1,750-1,900 1,650-1,851 Maize 010 248-305 272-310 Vaal Deshi 045 1,460-1,920 1,475-1,905 Choli 0,060 1,250-1,420 1,025-1,404 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,850-4,900 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 5,950-6,000 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 Moong 7,200-7,250 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,150-8,200 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400