Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 09 Sep. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,415 285-357 286-355 Wheat Tukda 00,785 286-409 284-412 Jowar White 045 210-550 245-515 Bajra 0,025 205-270 215-280 PULSES Gram 00,209 850-0,990 850-1,001 Udid 0,750 1,650-1,735 1,650-1,711 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,510 Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,930 1,750-1,900 Maize 008 245-304 248-305 Vaal Deshi 030 1,350-1,900 1,460-1,920 Choli 0,037 0,975-1,340 1,250-1,420 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,975-2,025 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,300-2,325 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,850-4,900 Gram dal 5,850-5,900 5,950-6,000 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,200-7,250 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12