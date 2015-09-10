Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 10 Sep. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,425 286-355 285-357 Wheat Tukda 00,668 284-415 286-409 Jowar White 040 265-550 210-550 Bajra 0,020 200-270 205-270 PULSES Gram 00,175 825-1,001 850-0,990 Udid 0,125 1,680-1,737 1,650-1,735 Moong 0,450 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,030 1,750-1,900 1,700-1,930 Maize 011 245-302 245-304 Vaal Deshi 035 1,425-1,920 1,350-1,900 Choli 0,045 0,985-1,350 0,975-1,340 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 1,975-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,300-2,325 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,900-4,950 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 6,150-6,200 5,850-5,900 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400