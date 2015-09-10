Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 10
Sep. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,425 286-355 285-357
Wheat Tukda 00,668 284-415 286-409
Jowar White 040 265-550 210-550
Bajra 0,020 200-270 205-270
PULSES
Gram 00,175 825-1,001 850-0,990
Udid 0,125 1,680-1,737 1,650-1,735
Moong 0,450 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,550
Tuar 0,030 1,750-1,900 1,700-1,930
Maize 011 245-302 245-304
Vaal Deshi 035 1,425-1,920 1,350-1,900
Choli 0,045 0,985-1,350 0,975-1,340
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 1,975-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,300-2,325
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,900-4,950 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 6,150-6,200 5,850-5,900
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300
Tuardal 12,200-12,300 12,200-12,300
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400