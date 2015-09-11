Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 11
Sep. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Tuar Daal improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,475 287-360 286-355
Wheat Tukda 00,885 285-412 284-415
Jowar White 080 250-550 265-550
Bajra 0,015 205-272 200-270
PULSES
Gram 00,316 811-0,991 825-1,001
Udid 1,000 1,580-1,630 1,680-1,737
Moong 0,550 1,200-1,520 1,250-1,450
Tuar 0,015 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900
Maize 012 249-305 245-302
Vaal Deshi 045 1,650-1,951 1,425-1,920
Choli 0,040 0,975-1,388 0,985-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,150-6,200
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200
Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,200-12,300
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400