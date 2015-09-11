Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- September 11 Sep. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Tuar Daal improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,475 287-360 286-355 Wheat Tukda 00,885 285-412 284-415 Jowar White 080 250-550 265-550 Bajra 0,015 205-272 200-270 PULSES Gram 00,316 811-0,991 825-1,001 Udid 1,000 1,580-1,630 1,680-1,737 Moong 0,550 1,200-1,520 1,250-1,450 Tuar 0,015 1,700-1,900 1,750-1,900 Maize 012 249-305 245-302 Vaal Deshi 045 1,650-1,951 1,425-1,920 Choli 0,040 0,975-1,388 0,985-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,320-1,330 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,800-4,850 4,900-4,950 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,150-6,200 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,200-12,300 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400