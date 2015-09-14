BRIEF-India's Magma Fincorp posts March-qtr consol loss
* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago
Sep. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,530 291-361 287-360 Wheat Tukda 00,920 289-425 285-412 Jowar White 085 255-575 250-550 Bajra 0,020 210-275 205-272 PULSES Gram 00,280 750-0,940 811-0,991 Udid 1,190 1,480-1,530 1,580-1,630 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,520 Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Maize 015 290-305 249-305 Vaal Deshi 050 1,650-1,925 1,650-1,951 Choli 0,075 1,025-1,350 0,975-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
* March quarter consol net loss 1.14 billion rupees versus profit 653 million rupees year ago
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction