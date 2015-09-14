Sep. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,530 291-361 287-360 Wheat Tukda 00,920 289-425 285-412 Jowar White 085 255-575 250-550 Bajra 0,020 210-275 205-272 PULSES Gram 00,280 750-0,940 811-0,991 Udid 1,190 1,480-1,530 1,580-1,630 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,550 1,200-1,520 Tuar 0,020 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 Maize 015 290-305 249-305 Vaal Deshi 050 1,650-1,925 1,650-1,951 Choli 0,075 1,025-1,350 0,975-1,388 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,360-1,370 1,320-1,330 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,800-4,850 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,150-4,200 Tuar 9,200-9,300 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,250-8,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400