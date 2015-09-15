Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,480 287-362 291-361
Wheat Tukda 00,670 286-409 289-425
Jowar White 075 245-572 255-575
Bajra 0,025 215-282 210-275
PULSES
Gram 00,480 740-0,952 750-0,940
Udid 0,950 1,450-1,550 1,480-1,530
Moong 0,400 1,250-1,490 1,250-1,550
Tuar 0,025 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,900
Maize 010 270-304 290-305
Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,650-1,925
Choli 0,045 0,980-1,260 1,025-1,350
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,360-1,370
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,200-9,300
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400