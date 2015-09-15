Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,480 287-362 291-361 Wheat Tukda 00,670 286-409 289-425 Jowar White 075 245-572 255-575 Bajra 0,025 215-282 210-275 PULSES Gram 00,480 740-0,952 750-0,940 Udid 0,950 1,450-1,550 1,480-1,530 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,490 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,025 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,900 Maize 010 270-304 290-305 Vaal Deshi 000 0,000-0,000 1,650-1,925 Choli 0,045 0,980-1,260 1,025-1,350 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,025-2,075 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,360-1,370 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,200-9,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400