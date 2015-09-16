BRIEF-India's Premco Global March-qtr consol net profit falls
* March quarter consol net profit 13.9 million rupees versus profit 34.1 million rupees year ago
Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 300-365 287-362 Wheat Tukda 00,770 298-435 286-409 Jowar White 075 270-600 245-572 Bajra 0,025 220-260 215-282 PULSES Gram 00,250 750-1,000 740-0,952 Udid 0,600 1,430-1,480 1,450-1,550 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,470 1,250-1,490 Tuar 0,025 1,600-1,850 1,700-1,850 Maize 008 280-310 270-304 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,550-2,000 1,650-1,925 Choli 0,045 1,050-1,422 0,980-1,260 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,000-8,050 8,100-8,150 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
* March quarter net profit 130.8 million rupees versus profit 135.5 million rupees year ago