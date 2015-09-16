Sep. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Gram prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,540 300-365 287-362 Wheat Tukda 00,770 298-435 286-409 Jowar White 075 270-600 245-572 Bajra 0,025 220-260 215-282 PULSES Gram 00,250 750-1,000 740-0,952 Udid 0,600 1,430-1,480 1,450-1,550 Moong 0,500 1,250-1,470 1,250-1,490 Tuar 0,025 1,600-1,850 1,700-1,850 Maize 008 280-310 270-304 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,550-2,000 1,650-1,925 Choli 0,045 1,050-1,422 0,980-1,260 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,100 2,025-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,650-4,700 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 6,000-6,050 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,000-8,050 8,100-8,150 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400