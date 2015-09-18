Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,430 305-360 300-365 Wheat Tukda 00,720 302-433 298-435 Jowar White 070 272-555 270-600 Bajra 0,022 205-267 220-260 PULSES Gram 00,167 750-0,938 750-1,000 Udid 0,400 1,550-1,611 1,430-1,480 Moong 0,200 1,300-1,500 1,250-1,470 Tuar 0,010 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,850 Maize 012 280-310 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 055 1,600-2,100 1,550-2,000 Choli 0,045 1,025-1,400 1,050-1,422 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375 Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 6,000-6,050 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400