Sep. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,430 305-360 300-365
Wheat Tukda 00,720 302-433 298-435
Jowar White 070 272-555 270-600
Bajra 0,022 205-267 220-260
PULSES
Gram 00,167 750-0,938 750-1,000
Udid 0,400 1,550-1,611 1,430-1,480
Moong 0,200 1,300-1,500 1,250-1,470
Tuar 0,010 1,650-1,750 1,600-1,850
Maize 012 280-310 280-310
Vaal Dsshi 055 1,600-2,100 1,550-2,000
Choli 0,045 1,025-1,400 1,050-1,422
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,550-1,560 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,350-2,375 2,350-2,375
Bajra 1,380-1,390 1,380-1,390
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,600-4,650 4,650-4,700
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 6,000-6,050
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 7,300-7,350 7,300-7,350
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
RICEm
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400