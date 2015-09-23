Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Sep. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying support from flour mills. * Gram prices moved up due to increased retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,640 302-359 301-358 Wheat Tukda 01,110 301-424 300-430 Jowar White 065 260-540 285-550 Bajra 0,020 197-270 195-270 PULSES Gram 00,215 750-1,011 750-0,950 Udid 1,050 1,640-1,700 1,580-1,651 Moong 0,400 1,250-1,500 1,280-1,480 Tuar 0,020 1,500-1,750 1,600-1,800 Maize 015 280-310 290-310 Vaal Dsshi 050 1,705-1,950 1,625-2,100 Choli 0,035 0,980-1,405 0,975-1,360 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,565-1,575 1,555-1,565 Wheat (medium) 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,375-2,400 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
May 6 The Indian government plans to raise 6.05 trillion rupees through market borrowings in the fiscal year 2017/18 which starts April 1, the central bank said. The budgeted gross government borrowing for 2017/18 stands at 6.05 trillion rupees which includes government bonds and inflation indexed bonds. So far in the financial year the gross market borrowing stands at 900 billion rupees which includes 780.000 billion rupees borrowed through 20 Government Bond issues and 12