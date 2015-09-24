Sep. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Udid prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,490 303-360 302-359 Wheat Tukda 01,085 301-426 301-424 Jowar White 080 255-525 260-540 Bajra 0,025 202-275 197-270 PULSES Gram 00,180 750-0,991 750-1,011 Udid 0,500 1,721-1,800 1,640-1,700 Moong 0,550 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,500 Tuar 0,020 1,550-1,750 1,500-1,750 Maize 009 265-310 280-310 Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-2,000 1,705-1,950 Choli 0,030 0,985-1,400 0,980-1,405 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,565-1,575 Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,200-8,250 8,100-8,150 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400