Sep. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills.
* Udid prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 00,490 303-360 302-359
Wheat Tukda 01,085 301-426 301-424
Jowar White 080 255-525 260-540
Bajra 0,025 202-275 197-270
PULSES
Gram 00,180 750-0,991 750-1,011
Udid 0,500 1,721-1,800 1,640-1,700
Moong 0,550 1,250-1,550 1,250-1,500
Tuar 0,020 1,550-1,750 1,500-1,750
Maize 009 265-310 280-310
Vaal Dsshi 045 1,150-2,000 1,705-1,950
Choli 0,030 0,985-1,400 0,980-1,405
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:.
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,565-1,575
Wheat (medium) 2,125-2,150 2,100-2,150
Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425
Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
PULSES
Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800
Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950
Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150
Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100
Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600
Moong 7,400-7,450 7,400-7,450
Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250
Udid 8,200-8,250 8,100-8,150
RICE
IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200
Basmati Best 07,700-07,800
07,700-07,800
Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400