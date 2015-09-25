BRIEF-India's Vijaya Bank March-qtr profit rises nearly three-fold
* March quarter net profit 2.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 713.1 million rupees year ago
Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 300-358 303-360 Wheat Tukda 00,680 299-421 301-426 Jowar White 065 260-535 255-525 Bajra 0,020 205-273 202-275 PULSES Gram 00,425 750-1,100 750-0,991 Udid 0,500 1,750-1,875 1,721-1,800 Moong 0,525 1,350-1,535 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,012 1,600-1,725 1,550-1,750 Maize 011 275-310 265-310 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,175-1,975 1,150-2,000 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,405 0,985-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,200-8,250 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400
May 9 The Reserve Bank of India will sell 140 billion rupees ($2.17 billion) of Treasury bills, comprising 80 billion rupees of 91-day T-bills and 60 billion rupees of 364-day T-bills on Tuesday. T-BILLS CUT OFF YIELD ESTIMATES 91-DAY 364-DAY PREVIOUS 6.2322 6.4459 MEDIAN 6.27 6.47 MEAN 6.26 6.47 HIGHEST 6.27 6.49 L