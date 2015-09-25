Sep. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Moong prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,380 300-358 303-360 Wheat Tukda 00,680 299-421 301-426 Jowar White 065 260-535 255-525 Bajra 0,020 205-273 202-275 PULSES Gram 00,425 750-1,100 750-0,991 Udid 0,500 1,750-1,875 1,721-1,800 Moong 0,525 1,350-1,535 1,250-1,550 Tuar 0,012 1,600-1,725 1,550-1,750 Maize 011 275-310 265-310 Vaal Dsshi 040 1,175-1,975 1,150-2,000 Choli 0,025 0,995-1,405 0,985-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,580-1,590 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 2,150-2,175 2,125-2,150 Wheat (superior best) 2,400-2,425 2,400-2,425 Bajra 1,400-1,410 1,400-1,410 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 4,750-4,800 4,750-4,800 Gram dal 5,900-5,950 5,900-5,950 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,100-4,150 4,100-4,150 Tuar 9,000-9,100 9,000-9,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,400-7,450 Moongdal 8,200-8,250 8,200-8,250 Udid 8,250-8,300 8,200-8,250 RICEm IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 07,700-07,800 07,700-07,800 Parimal 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 Punjab Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Basmati Medium 4,300-4,400 4,300-4,400