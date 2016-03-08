Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 08 Mar. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to buying enquiries from flour mills. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gram prices eased due to increased arrival. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,100 310-361 311-355 Wheat Tukda 01,400 315-471 315-444 Jowar White 095 250-510 265-532 Bajra 0,015 225-310 225-330 PULSES Gram 02,800 835-0,865 840-0,900 Udid 0,025 1,750-1,850 1,500-1,910 Moong 0,012 1,000-1,241 1,008-1,239 Tuar 0,400 1,300-1,650 1,370-1,480 Maize 010 280-325 290-320 Vaal Dsshi 150 1,010-1,205 0,875-1,300 Choli 0,020 0,875-1,352 0,985-1,358 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 1,975-2,000 1,925-1,950 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,450-4,475 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,000-08,100 07,800-07,900 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,300-12,400 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,700-09,800 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700