Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 09 Mar. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to low arrivals. * Udid prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,050 315-385 310-361 Wheat Tukda 01,470 321-485 315-471 Jowar White 105 245-510 250-510 Bajra 0,020 220-315 225-310 PULSES Gram 02,250 820-0,870 835-0,865 Udid 0,020 1,600-1,800 1,750-1,850 Moong 0,014 1,250-1,329 1,000-1,241 Tuar 0,425 1,450-1,690 1,300-1,650 Maize 012 290-325 280-325 Vaal Dsshi 225 0,900-1,250 1,010-1,205 Choli 0,025 0,950-1,355 0,875-1,352 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 1,975-2,000 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,000-08,100 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,450-8,500 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,600-8,650 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,400-09,500 09,700-09,800 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700