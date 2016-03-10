Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 10 Mar. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Moong and Moong Daal prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Udid prices eased due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,070 311-381 315-385 Wheat Tukda 01,340 321-475 321-485 Jowar White 105 250-492 245-510 Bajra 0,030 220-330 220-315 PULSES Gram 02,385 828-0,872 820-0,870 Udid 0,025 1,450-1,900 1,600-1,800 Moong 0,014 0,950-1,195 1,250-1,329 Tuar 0,435 1,422-1,600 1,450-1,690 Maize 014 295-330 290-325 Vaal Dsshi 250 0,950-1,250 0,900-1,250 Choli 0,020 0,955-1,230 0,950-1,355 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,610-1,620 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,680-1,690 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,350-8,400 8,450-8,500 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,600-8,650 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,400-09,500 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700