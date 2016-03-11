Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- March 11 Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to buying support from flour mills. * Bajri prices improved due to thin supply. * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,100 311-371 311-381 Wheat Tukda 01,420 315-471 321-475 Jowar White 120 240-520 250-492 Bajra 0,035 230-330 220-330 PULSES Gram 02,025 828-0,876 828-0,872 Udid 0,030 1,250-1,875 1,450-1,900 Moong 0,030 1,000-1,350 0,950-1,195 Tuar 0,375 1,450-1,705 1,422-1,600 Maize 009 295-340 295-330 Vaal Dsshi 245 0,800-1,275 0,950-1,250 Choli 0,025 0,975-1,350 0,955-1,230 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:. Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,630 1,610-1,620 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,720-1,730 1,680-1,690 Jowar 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 PULSES Gram 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Gram dal 5,350-5,400 5,350-5,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 4,150-4,200 4,150-4,200 Tuar 08,200-08,300 08,200-08,300 Tuardal 12,500-12,600 12,500-12,600 Moong 8,150-8,200 8,350-8,400 Moongdal 8,500-8,550 8,500-8,550 Udid 09,200-09,300 09,200-09,300 RICE IR-8 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 Basmati Best 7,200-7,300 07,200-07,300 Parimal 2,200-2,250 2,200-2,250 Punjab Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Basmati Medium 4,600-4,700 4,600-4,700